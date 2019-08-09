GenesisX Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $103,360.00 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000223 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

