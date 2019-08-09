Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $2,148,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.