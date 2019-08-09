Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $41.94, approximately 64,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 914,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,091,000 after buying an additional 1,431,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,024,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,799,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 636,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 766.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 418,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

