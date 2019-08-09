Gexan (GEX) Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $63,738.00 and approximately $90,137.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00873568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00231427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003595 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,020,146 coins and its circulating supply is 801,918 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

