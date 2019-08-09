GIGA (XG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. GIGA has a total market capitalization of $16,063.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GIGA has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One GIGA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.00869865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00227038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003679 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002676 BTC.

GIGA Profile

GIGA (CRYPTO:XG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 472,151,842 coins and its circulating supply is 135,432,842 coins. GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain. The official website for GIGA is www.giga.im.

GIGA Coin Trading

GIGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GIGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GIGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

