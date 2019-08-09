Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Reduced by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 288,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,046. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

