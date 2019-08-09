Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,762. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

