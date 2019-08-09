Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,665. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

