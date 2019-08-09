GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $17,275,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 364,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 405.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 335,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 268,994 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,454,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 102.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 335,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 169,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 385,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

