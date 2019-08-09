Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 275 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.94 ($4.18).

GLEN stock traded down GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 231.15 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,304,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.50.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

