GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 188,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

