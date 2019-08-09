Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) shares traded down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 62,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 76,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Company Profile (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

