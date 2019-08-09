Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Price Down 24.3% After Earnings Miss

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares dropped 24.3% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 943,966 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 780,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,613.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 282,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

