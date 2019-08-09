Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Given a $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.01%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

