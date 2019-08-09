Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 1.7%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.91, approximately 1,746 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.58% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

