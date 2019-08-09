GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC opened at $3.24 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a current ratio of 17.54.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,760,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,018,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 361,033 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.