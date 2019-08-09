GMP Securities Lowers Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) to Reduce

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNL. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

