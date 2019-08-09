Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price rose 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.57, approximately 3,565,583 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,479,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $401.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gogo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 1,120.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 701,300 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

