GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0710 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $3,161.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00710729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

