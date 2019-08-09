Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 320,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,729. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

