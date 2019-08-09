Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €25.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.53 ($28.53).

ETR:G1A opened at €23.49 ($27.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €33.97 ($39.50).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

