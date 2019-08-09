Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €33.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RWE. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.29 ($29.41).

Shares of RWE opened at €25.71 ($29.90) on Monday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.45.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

