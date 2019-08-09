Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 5,500

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,658.82 ($87.01).

AZN opened at GBX 7,227 ($94.43) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,628.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a one year high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

