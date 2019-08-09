Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 484.50 ($6.33). 3,281,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 532.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.07%.

In other news, insider Simon Carter bought 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Also, insider Tim Score sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £16,648.80 ($21,754.61). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,407 shares of company stock worth $5,612,614.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

