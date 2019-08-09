Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 8,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

