Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

