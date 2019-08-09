Goodomy One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $217,658.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goodomy has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goodomy token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002662 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00160327 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003661 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040419 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

Goodomy (GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

