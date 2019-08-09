Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.79 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $85.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.68 million to $116.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $349,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $588,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,019 shares of company stock worth $13,866,306 over the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44,625.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 107,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,134. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $663.27 million, a PE ratio of 231.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

