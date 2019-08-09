Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.38-5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $777.7-777.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.36 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

LOPE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,652,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

