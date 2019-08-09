Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $145.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.14%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at $40,367,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

