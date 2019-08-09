Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

