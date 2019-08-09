Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $14.90. Gray Television shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 3,662 shares.

GTN.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

