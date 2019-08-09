Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.10 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $2,525,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,534. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,659 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 951,189 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 883,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 218,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.