Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,999. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,340,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 895,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after purchasing an additional 216,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 59.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 481,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

