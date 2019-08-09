Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.15

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 277756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

