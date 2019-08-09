Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 13.9%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price was up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 394,103 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 353,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.