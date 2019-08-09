Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,136.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,132.00, with a volume of 380,358 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,329.80. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.90 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total transaction of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.