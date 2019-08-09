GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

GTT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 577,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,053. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.56.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $25,519.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $56,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,789 shares of company stock worth $424,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter worth $2,763,000. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 47.5% in the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 657,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

