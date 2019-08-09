Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GH traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,141. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $869,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.