Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,990 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

