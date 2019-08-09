Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,070 Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,070 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Livexlive Media were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Livexlive Media Inc has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 231.67% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. Research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.