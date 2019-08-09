Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Halma has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

