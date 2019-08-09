Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,912 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,773 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

