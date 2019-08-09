Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.02 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.