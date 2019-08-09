Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to an add rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,750 ($22.87).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price (up from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,014 ($26.32) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.11 ($23.86).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,066 ($27.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,007.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.