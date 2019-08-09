Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) Shares Purchased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Harris by 42.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,359,000 after buying an additional 1,346,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 62.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,702,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,525,000 after purchasing an additional 141,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 23.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 745,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $200.77. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

