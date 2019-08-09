Havven (HAV) Price Tops $0.0472 on Exchanges

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Havven token can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, Kucoin and IDEX. Havven has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Havven Token Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Havven’s official website is havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Liquid, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

