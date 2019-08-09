Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

HA stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

