Head to Head Review: RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A THK CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT S A/ADR 1 2 1 1 2.40 THK CO LTD/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

RENAULT S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. THK CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. RENAULT S A/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT S A/ADR $67.81 billion 0.25 $3.90 billion $2.87 3.96 THK CO LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 1.09 $153.92 million N/A N/A

RENAULT S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than THK CO LTD/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

THK CO LTD/ADR beats RENAULT S A/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including collecting commissions for loans, sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchasing inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. It also exports its products worldwide. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

