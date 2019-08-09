Head to Head Review: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:PEYE)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -92.16% -53.00% Precision Optics -8.31% -2.05% -1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 42.30 -$13.34 million ($0.65) -2.97 Precision Optics $4.04 million 5.40 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 288.60%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

